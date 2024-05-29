A man is recovering after he was shot inside a store in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. inside a corner store on the 3300 block of Saint Vincent Street, police said.

A man was shot one time in the upper left arm and one time in his abdomen, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police were he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation is currently underway, officials said. No weapons have been recovered and no one has been arrested yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.