Philadelphia

Amid infighting, City Council advances bill to allow CPOC members to remove colleagues

On Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council's Committee on Public Safety has approved a bill that would allow members of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission the ability to remove fellow members

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia City Council has advanced a measure that would provide members of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission with the ability to remove fellow members.

As designed, only members of City Council can currently remove members of the commission.

This move, as reported by NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio, comes following allegations that CPOC Commissioner Rosaura Thomas had leaked confidential information to the city's inspector general.

Since its creation three years ago, the commission has been marked with claims of infighting.

In fact, last year, three commissioners resigned citing turmoil within the commission as a reason for their exodus.

This new legislation would allow members of the commission to call for a fellow commissioner's removal, but any removal could only be done with cause. Also, any member targeted for removal would be able to dispute the move at a hearing on the removal resolution.

The bill will now move on to be heard before City Council for a vote.

