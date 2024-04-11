What to Know Problems with the new FAFSA have delayed financial aid award letters, making it harder for students to make informed decisions about next year ahead of enrollment deadlines.

In the meantime, applying for more private scholarships may help ease the burden of the cost of college.

How are colleges and university systems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware dealing with the FAFSA issues?

Problems with the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (a.k.a. FAFSA) have left many students in a bind.

Apply for 2024-25 FAFSA

In an early April update, the U.S. Department of Education said the delivery of some FAFSA applications would be further delayed due to ongoing issues with applicants' tax data.

"We are working hard to address these challenges and ensure schools have the information needed to package and make aid offers as quickly as possible," Rich Cordray, chief operating officer for the Education Department's Office of Federal Student Aid, said in a statement.

However, these latest setbacks may mean it will take colleges even longer to get financial aid award letters to students, shortening the time those college hopefuls have to make informed enrollment decisions about next year.

"Continually taking two steps forward and one giant step back is not a sustainable pathway toward getting financial aid offers out to students and families," said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

In ordinary years, financial aid award letters are sent around the same time as admission letters, meaning students have several weeks to compare offers ahead of National College Decision Day on May 1, the deadline to decide on a college for most admitted students.

Higher education already costs more than most families can afford, and college costs are still rising. Tuition and fees, plus room and board, for a four-year private college averaged $56,190 in the 2023-2024 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $24,030 per year, according to College Board.

For most students and their families, the college they choose hinges on the amount of financial aid offered and the breakdown between grants, scholarships, work-study opportunities and student loans.

"For many of our students, it's less about comparing offers and more about, 'Can I go at all?'" said Charles Welch, president and CEO of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

To that end, the AASCU is encouraging colleges and universities to extend their decision deadlines to give students and families more time to assess their financial aid picture.

Some schools have already postponed those enrollment deadlines to May 15 or later.

"Our number one concern is making sure we give students every opportunity they can to make determinations about financial eligibility," Welch said.

Here's how universities and colleges in the Philadelphia region are dealing with FAFSA delays and/or ensuring financial aid to students:

FAFSA, financial aid support in Pennsylvania

Muhlenberg College (Allentown)

"This year's FAFSA application process has been confusing and frustrating," Muhlenberg said April 10. "This week, the College notified admitted students from the Class of 2028 that the most recent merit and need-based financial aid offers they received this spring will never be reduced during their four years at Muhlenberg."

“It has always been part of Muhlenberg’s mission to provide transparent and clear guidance to families as they complete the admissions and financial aid process and choose their future college home,” Muhlenberg Vice President for Enrollment Management Meg Ryan said. “In this year of great confusion and a lack of trust caused by many factors outside of our control, we want students and families to be certain of one thing — they can count on us.”

Penn State (various)

Penn State has a list of resources for students applying for financial aid.

"Submission of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the only action required to apply for most financial aid at Penn State, however, some private scholarships and Penn State scholarships require separate applications," the Penn State website said.

Students can call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 and check out the "7 Easy Steps to the FAFSA," according to Penn State.

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

"Penn’s grant-based undergraduate financial aid program meets 100% of demonstrated financial need with grants and work-study funding, making it possible for students to graduate with a world-class undergraduate degree debt-free," Penn says on its financial aid website.

Penn has a portal set up to make sure students get the proper documents submitted.

Temple University (Philadelphia)

"Students must apply for financial aid each year," Temple reminds students.

Temple has an entire section set up to the upcoming FAFSA.

Widener University (Chester)

Widener is holding several virtual FAFSA workshops on April 16, 17, 18.

"This event allows you to connect with our team and ask any questions you may have regarding FAFSA, allowing students and families to complete the form quickly and easily," Widener wrote on its website.

State-level financial aid help

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is holding a free Virtual FAFSA Completion Session from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 30. There are other events PHEAA is also offering students and their families.

FAFSA, financial aid support in New Jersey

Rutgers University (various)

"At Rutgers, we are committed to keeping quality education within reach of all admitted students," the New Jersey-based university system says. "With a variety of financial aid packages, Rutgers will work with your family to make college affordable."

Rutgers has an entire booklet online dedicated to undergraduate financial aid options.

State-level financial aid help

The New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) offers the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application online.

HESAA has a full list of resources and some upcoming webinars to help students deal with financial aid questions.

FAFSA, financial aid support in Delaware

University of Delaware (Newark)

UDel's Financial Students Services is "facilitating educational access and fostering success by helping students and families navigate the financial aspects of securing a UD education," according to UDel's financial aid website.

Students can even set up virtual meetings with an SFS advisor.

State-level financial aid help

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) is working to help students afford college.

“We will continue to look for ways to remove hurdles and provide direct support to help students interested in pursuing their education after high school find the resources and assistance they need to succeed,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said.

The DDOE has a full list of resources on its website.

Most universities and colleges have some sort of financial aid available. Be sure to search for what's out there.