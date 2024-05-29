Maria Quiñones-Sánchez talks Kensington, Latino voters and Philly

Former Philadelphia councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez spent years representing the city’s 7th district, which included the Kensington neighborhood. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, she spoke on the current and future state of Kensington, politics and the importance of listening to Latino voters during a high-profile election year.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

:55 -- Post-city council life for Maria Quiñones-Sánchez

1:47 -- The city's current effort to improve Kensington

3:46 -- Optimism for Kensington

5:29 -- How would triage and wellness centers in Kensington work?

7:57 -- Addressing problems in Kensington and Philly

12:55 -- Philly's work to help the Latino community

16:15 -- The Democratic party's relationship with the Latino community

21:30 -- President Biden and Latino voters

22:30 -- Latino voters' stances on abortion

24:23 -- Appealing to voters who are going through economic hardships

27:30 -- Philly's rule on leaving city council to run for mayor

