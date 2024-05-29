Crash closes White Horse Pike in both directions in Magnolia, NJ

A stretch of White Horse Pike is closed in both directions in Magnolia, New Jersey, due to a crash.

SkyForce10 was over the scene along the 500 block of North White Horse Pike on Wednesday shortly before 10:30 a.m. showing multiple police vehicles, an ambulance, a trash truck and at least one white sheet in the middle of the road.

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.

The crash occurred near a Produce Junction and a liquor store.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.