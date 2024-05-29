first alert traffic

Crash closes White Horse Pike in both directions in Magnolia, NJ

A crash closed a stretch of White Horse Pike in Magnolia, New Jersey, on Wednesday, May 29

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stretch of White Horse Pike is closed in both directions in Magnolia, New Jersey, due to a crash.

SkyForce10 was over the scene along the 500 block of North White Horse Pike on Wednesday shortly before 10:30 a.m. showing multiple police vehicles, an ambulance, a trash truck and at least one white sheet in the middle of the road.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the crash, how many vehicles were involved and the extent of any injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The crash occurred near a Produce Junction and a liquor store.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficNew JerseyCamden County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us