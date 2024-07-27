Philadelphia

Investigation underway after 2 women stabbed in Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.
Getty Images

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of N. 20th St. for a report of a person with a weapon.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said a 26-year-old woman had suffered stab wounds to the right forearm and back of the head. She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the right wrist; officers took her to the hospital, where she was placed in stable condition, according to police.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia 20 hours ago

Teen shot in the head inside North Philadelphia recording studio, police say

Philadelphia Jul 26

‘Diaper Crew' steals hundreds of diapers from Philly stores, police say

Police said no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in this case.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).   

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us