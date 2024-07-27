Investigation underway after 2 women stabbed in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 5900 block of N. 20th St. for a report of a person with a weapon.

Police said a 26-year-old woman had suffered stab wounds to the right forearm and back of the head. She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the right wrist; officers took her to the hospital, where she was placed in stable condition, according to police.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police said no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made in this case.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).