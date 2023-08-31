I-95 to be fully rebuilt this fall, officials say

Workers and city officials gathered at the scene where I-95 collapsed earlier this summer to announce the bridge at the I-95 Cottman Avenue interchange will be fully repaired this fall.

Crews are now moving into a new phase of work after they installed eight 100-foot beams that will hold the bridges on the north and southbound sides of the highway.

Currently, cars are driving over a temporary fill made of compacted recycled glass as a temporary fix.

Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll told reporters that the temporary fill has been tested regularly and it hasn't moved at all.

Secretary Carroll also said they have learned that some facilities under Cottman Avenue were damaged and need to be repaired, according to the Philly Water Department.

"We expect these two bridges to be completed this fall so that we can move the traffic from the temporary roadway onto the two new bridges and then begin the deconstruction of the temporary roadway," the secretary said.

The overpass collapsed in June after a tanker crashed and caught fire.

Officials say they plan to reuse the recycled glass aggregate when it's removed from the bridges to use in another project along 95.

To learn more about the replacement of the Cottman Avenue overpasses, visit PennDOT’s I-95 Cottman Avenue Updates page.