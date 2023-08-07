Gov. touts I-95 rebuild progress at steel factory in Lancaster

In a visit to Lancaster's High Steel Structures, the company tasked with creating the steel beams that will be used in the permanent rebuild project of the I-95 bridge that collapsed in June, Pa. Governor Joh Shapiro took a moment to celebrate how quickly workers were able to work together to move the project forward.

"Typically, they tell me it can take up to 9 months to get it done to get steel girders like this manufactured. But in this case, it’s gonna take just about two months. Weeks, not months to get this done," he said.

During his visit, Shapiro told the workers who are building the beams – using steel from the Cleveland Cliffs facility in Coatesville – that will be used to rebuild the section of I-95 that collapsed earlier this summer, that he was proud of the work they were doing to get the roadway rebuilt and repaired as soon as possible.

"I’m especially proud to be here today with the team forging the steel girders that will carry the new I-95 overpass over Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. You all are doing incredible work – and it’s yet another example of the kinds of big things we can do here in Pennsylvania when we come together," said Shapiro. "From top to bottom, the I-95 repair has been powered by Pennsylvania companies and Pennsylvania workers, including High Steel Industries and the workers here, who are forging that steel into 16 girders that will serve as the backbone of the permanent structure. This is what we can accomplish when we come together to tackle big challenges, when we believe in Pennsylvania workers and companies, and invest in their success."

During the day, Shapiro also took part in a “beam signing” ceremony as workers completed the first steel girder and crossbeam to be used in the I-95 repair project.

The governor did not say just when a permanent repair to the collapsed section of I-95 might be complete, but he said PennDOT would provide an update when representatives are ready to detail a timeline.