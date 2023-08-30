PennDOT to close pedestrian bridge in order to cap I-95 at Walnut Street

In preparation for construction on the Park at Penn's Landing, PennDOT will be closing the pedestrian bridge over I-95 at Walnut Street starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

PennDOT officials said that the bridge will then be closed through summer of 2027 to give contractors time to "dismantle the existing covered area and construct a new concrete cover over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets that extends east over Columbus Boulevard at Penn’s Landing."

During the closure, PennDOT will have pedestrians use Dock Street to cross over I-95.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials with PennDOT said this effort are early-stage construction activities that are part of PennDOT’s $329 million I-95/CAP project that will, eventually, create a 11.5-acre public space intended to help connect Center City to the Delaware River waterfront.

Once complete, the park is expected to offer, according to organizers, a "flexible open space for performances and festivals; food and drink options; a new play area; a relocated RiverRink for ice skating in the Winter; and a water play area to cool off in the Summer."

PennDOT said it will provide project updates on www.95revive.com and ParkatPennsLanding.com.