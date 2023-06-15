I-95 collapse

I-95 reconstruction: Watch live as the bridge is being rebuilt

The first step in the rebuilding process is creating a temporary roadway for drivers to use while the permanent bridge is being rebuilt alongside it

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

As demolition of the damaged lanes along I-95 is being completed— after the collapse of a section of the bridge on Sunday — trucks of locally sourced backfill are arriving to fill the existing hole.

A livestream has been set up by Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro so everyone can see every step of the process to rebuilding the collapsed I-95 bridge.

Léelo en español aquí.

State troopers are escorting four trucks filled with the backfill materials from Delaware County to the collapse site so crews can get right to work when the demolition is done. Officials estimate that 100 truck loads will be needed to fill the hole that's about 100 feet wide. State troopers are expected to be driving back and forth all day.

Rebuilding the road completely will take time so first Gov. Shapiro announced that instead crews will fill the gap by piling many tons of recycled glass aggregate from a Delaware County company into the underpass area, bringing it up to surface level and then paving it over so that three lanes of traffic can reopen each way.

On Wednesday, Gov. Shapiro joined union leaders at the site of the I-95 collapse to discuss an overall plan to rebuild the bridge and allow cars back on the road.

The backfill is a temporary solution to get cars back on the road quicker since the permanent rebuild of the bridge will likely take months to complete.

