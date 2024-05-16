Delaware County

Former Delco Emergency Services director faces indecent assault, harassment charges

The Pa. Attorney General's office has brought charges against Tim Boyce, former Emergency Services Director for Delaware County, following claims that he groped and tried to kiss an employee in his office

By Hayden Mitman

Delaware County's former Director of the Department of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce.
NBC10

Following accusations that he groped an employee, former Director of Emergency Services for Delaware County, Tim Boyce is now facing charges of indecent assault and harassment.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against the former director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

Boyce, 60, has been charged with indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment following an incident that is alleged to have happened on Jan. 30.

As detailed in a statement from Henry's office, on that day, Boyce allegedly summoned an employee to his office and leaned in to kiss her, and, kissed her cheek after she turned her face.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A complaint against Boyce claims he then told her "you have a really nice ass, let me feel it," before grabbing the employee's backside.

“This type of conduct is a threat to the workplace, where people are supposed to feel safe, and my office views these allegations seriously," Henry said in a statement. “Title, power, or status do not give anyone the right to harass and assault employees.”

Following the incident, the employee left and did not return to work.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 4 mins ago

Dive teams pull at least 2 cars out of Cooper River in Pennsauken, NJ

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

3 in custody, 1 suspect still sought in attack, gun theft of off-duty officer

County officials have said that Boyce was placed on leave on April 26 after they learned of these allegations. On Friday, May 10, Delaware County Council voted to fire Boyce.

The Attorney General's Office said that Boyce has been arraigned and his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us