Former Delco Emergency Services director faces indecent assault, harassment charges

Following accusations that he groped an employee, former Director of Emergency Services for Delaware County, Tim Boyce is now facing charges of indecent assault and harassment.

On Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against the former director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

Boyce, 60, has been charged with indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment following an incident that is alleged to have happened on Jan. 30.

As detailed in a statement from Henry's office, on that day, Boyce allegedly summoned an employee to his office and leaned in to kiss her, and, kissed her cheek after she turned her face.

A complaint against Boyce claims he then told her "you have a really nice ass, let me feel it," before grabbing the employee's backside.

“This type of conduct is a threat to the workplace, where people are supposed to feel safe, and my office views these allegations seriously," Henry said in a statement. “Title, power, or status do not give anyone the right to harass and assault employees.”

Following the incident, the employee left and did not return to work.

County officials have said that Boyce was placed on leave on April 26 after they learned of these allegations. On Friday, May 10, Delaware County Council voted to fire Boyce.

The Attorney General's Office said that Boyce has been arraigned and his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.