What to Know Philadelphia police found a man slumped over in a running Mercedes-Benz near the Hunting Park Recreation Center early Wednesday.

The man died a short time later at the hospital.

Homicides continue to ravage the city this year with Philadelphia ahead of the record pace of killings that was set in 2021.

A man was found shot to death inside a running Mercedes-Benz sedan parked near a Philadelphia rec center early Wednesday.

Police officers rushed to a parking lot near the Hunting Park Recreation Center on West Hunting Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m. to find the shot-up car with the man inside.

"They found a male unconscious, slumped in the driver's seat of a Mercedes-Benz sedan, the engine was still running," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The driver's side window was blasted out and the man appeared to be shot in the neck, Small said.

Officers rushed the man to the hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police didn't know the age or name of the dead man.

The shooter(s) appeared to be about 10 feet away from the car at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Police hoped that cameras on the nearby rec center recorded the shooting.

Entering Wednesday, at least 86 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 12% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.