Bullets Strike Homes of Sleeping People as Woman Is Killed Outside

Bullets went through several homes where people were sleeping inside as a woman was shot and killed outside in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place shortly after 4 a.m. along the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Avenue, Philadelphia police said. That's not far from Ridge Avenue.

Police officers arrived to find a woman in her 30s wearing a winter coat shot at least once in the head outside of a home, investigators said. Officers found the woman's keys next to her. She lived nearby.

She died a short time later at the hospital, police said.

Investigators found that at least five shots were fired. At least three nearby homes were hit, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"A total of four bullets went through three separate properties through the front windows, lodged in the walls and the ceilings," Small said. "We knocked on the doors of these properties to check on the wellbeing of everyone inside and, luckily, everyone inside of those properties, they were not struck by gunfire."

Police didn't reveal a motive or name any suspects in the shooting.

Entering Tuesday, at least 81 homicides have been reported so far this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 5% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.