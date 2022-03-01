Man Shot, Officer Hurt During Shooting in South Philly

One man was shot while a police officer was injured by shattered glass during a shooting in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

Officials say two officers fired shots at a suspect along the 1700 block of Barbara Street. During the shooting, a man was struck at least once by gunfire. One of the officers was also hurt after shattered glass struck his eyes.

Officials have not yet revealed the conditions of the man who was shot or the injured officer. They also have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and captured an unmarked police vehicle with a shattered rear window.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.