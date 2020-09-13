Horse Hurt as Blaze Breaks Out in West Philly Barn

At least one horse was injured when a fire broke out at a West Philadelphia barn early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze near the intersection of 53rd Street and Westminster Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. and found flames shooting up from the barn, which was housing horses at the time, a police officer at the scene told NBC10.

Crews quickly put out the fire, but not before at least one horse was injured and transported for emergency care, the officer said. The horse’s condition was not immediately known.

Animal control officers also responded, and two horses could be seen being led away from the area.

Authorities were investigating what sparked the blaze and whether horses were allowed on the property in the first place.