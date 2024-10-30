Homicide suspect caught after police foot chase, shots fired in Kensington

Police have apprehended a homicide suspect after a police foot chase and shooting that happened in Kensington Tuesday afternoon, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Spencer Majett, 29, was wanted in connection to a shooting on October 8, that left an innocent bystander dead outside a beer store in Kensington, Pace said.

The victim was identified as Felicity Vanatta, 23, from Penns Grove, New Jersey.

Pace said in the days following the shooting, police got a warrant for the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Spencer Majett.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, around 5:30 p.m., officers on patrol around Reach Street and Allegheny Avenue spotted the man they believed to be the suspect in the shooting and called for backup.

A foot pursuit ensued, where Majett ran up Reach Street and ran through an alleyway where a confrontation happened between him and the officers, Pace said.

Majett was armed with a gun and both the officers and him fired at each other. The suspect was hit once or twice in the shoulder area, according to officials.

He is currently in critical but stable condition at the hospital, Pace said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time there is no further information from police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.