Men linked to 2 armed home invasions in Northeast Philly

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating after a group of men were linked to at least two early Friday morning armed home invasions in Northeast Philadelphia.

One incident occurred along Ditman Street in the Tacony neighborhood and the second along Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section, police said. Initially Northeast police detectives were investigating the armed incidents, but later SVU detectives joined the investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No word on yet on if anyone was injured.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police also didn’t immediately reveal specific details about the suspects outside of saying they continued to search for up to five people.

This story is developing and will be updated.