Three men tied up and blindfolded an elderly woman’s granddaughter during a home invasion and robbery in West Philadelphia, police said.

The three unidentified men knocked on the front door of a home on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. They then forced their way inside when the elderly homeowner opened the door, according to investigators.

The men asked the woman where the money was and then walked upstairs where they forced a locked bedroom door open. They then tied up and blindfolded the homeowner’s 20-year-old granddaughter and stole an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The men then fled out of the front door toward Upland Street where they entered a gray or silver Chevrolet Malibu which drove off, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a detailed description of any of the suspects. Neither the elderly woman nor her granddaughter were hurt.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.