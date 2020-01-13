West Philadelphia

Home Invaders Tie Up and Blindfold Woman’s Granddaughter, Police Say

Three men tied up and blindfolded an elderly woman’s granddaughter during a home invasion and robbery in West Philadelphia, police said

By David Chang

Three men tied up and blindfolded an elderly woman’s granddaughter during a home invasion and robbery in West Philadelphia, police said.

The three unidentified men knocked on the front door of a home on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. They then forced their way inside when the elderly homeowner opened the door, according to investigators.

The men asked the woman where the money was and then walked upstairs where they forced a locked bedroom door open. They then tied up and blindfolded the homeowner’s 20-year-old granddaughter and stole an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

State police 40 mins ago

State Police Seeking Suspect in Child Rape Case

West Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Firefighters Battle West Philly House Fire

The men then fled out of the front door toward Upland Street where they entered a gray or silver Chevrolet Malibu which drove off, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a detailed description of any of the suspects. Neither the elderly woman nor her granddaughter were hurt.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

This article tagged under:

West PhiladelphiaHome Invasion
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us