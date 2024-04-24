A man died after being struck by a car in Philadelphia's University city neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police said the striking driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run took place around 36th and Spruce streets -- that's right by the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn campus -- around 5:30 a.m., police accident investigators said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died, police said.

No word yet on the person's identity.

Police didn't immediately reveal any information about the striking vehicle.