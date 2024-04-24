University City

Deadly hit-and-run near Philadelphia hospital, college campus

The deadly hit-and-run took place on April 24, 2024, near 36th and Spruce streets in Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died after being struck by a car in Philadelphia's University city neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police said the striking driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run took place around 36th and Spruce streets -- that's right by the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn campus -- around 5:30 a.m., police accident investigators said.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died, police said.

No word yet on the person's identity.

Police didn't immediately reveal any information about the striking vehicle.

