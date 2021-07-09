Don't throw away your shot to be in the room where it happens this fall.

"Hamilton" is coming to Philadelphia's Academy of Music on Oct. 20 through Nov. 28, and you better not wait for it to buy your tickets – public sales began July 8, and the show is wildly popular.

You can buy your tickets online at Kimmel Cultural Campus website, in person at the Academy of Music box office or by calling 215-893-1999

Lin Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, set to hip-hop and rap music. It has blown away countless audiences.

Seats cost between $39 and $349, with a limited number of $349 premium seats available. If you're feeling helpless about acquiring a ticket, there will be a lottery for a select number of $10 seats for every performance.

For show-goers who know that they'll be back at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, "Hamilton" is also available in the Broadway Philadelphia subscription package. The deal allows visitors to see six shows this season with a starting price of $39 per show.

"Oklahoma!," "Pretty Woman the Musical," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Hadestown" and "Dear Evan Hansen" are included in the package.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus will host a 13-show Broadway lineup this season, another signal of the return of Philadelphia's arts and culture industry since the world turned upside down.

The upcoming season will also include "Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles," "Anastasia," "Stomp," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "RENT: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour," "Waitress" and "Hairspray."

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is planning for a return to full capacity, which includes 9,000 seats across the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Academy of Music and Merriam Theater.

“As our doors reopen to the public after this long, dark intermission, we are thrilled to present 'Hamilton' for the first-time at Philadelphia’s historic Academy of Music,” said Crystal Brewe, senior vice president of strategic marketing and communications on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. “Its fall 2021 run is but the beginning of a cultural resurgence on the Avenue of the Arts, as hundreds of our other shows go onsale, ranging from Broadway to jazz, comedy to family-friendly.”