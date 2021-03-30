What to Know Broadway is returning to Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts.

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts' revival plan is for a 13-show Broadway lineup starting with the return of "Hamilton" in October.

The Kimmel Center is planning for a 100% capacity allowance for its cultural campus.

The Kimmel Center is preparing for a fall revival complete with a 13-show Broadway lineup, signaling a positive sign for recovery of Philadelphia's hard-hit arts and culture industry as well as the city's economy at large, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The cultural hub, which is a crown jewel of Philadelphia’s arts sector, has sat shuttered on Broad Street for more than a year due to COVID-19.

The organization is gearing up for an “array of activity” beginning at the end of September, Chief Operating Officer Ed Cambron said, with the 2021-22 Broadway season kicking off Oct. 20 with the return of “Hamilton.” The upcoming season includes “Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles” (Oct. 29-31), “Anastasia” (Nov. 23-28) and “Stomp” (Dec. 28-Jan. 2). As a whole, the lineup boasts 42 Tony Awards and 37 Drama Desk Awards, PBJ.com reports.

Kimmel Center is planning for a 100% capacity allowance for its cultural campus, which includes 9,000 seats across the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Academy of Music and Merriam Theater, Cambron told the Business Journal. Philadelphia currently allows 15% occupancy for indoor events and gatherings and urges live theater operators to select performances requiring fewer than 10 artists.

The Philadelphia Business Journal has details on pricing for ticket packages and what Cambron expects this fall.

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.