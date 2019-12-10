Gunman Shoots Woman in Face Outside Her Philadelphia Home

What to Know Tiffany Gilliam, 31, is in critical condition after she was shot in the face outside her Philadelphia home.

Surveillance video captured the shooting.

Police said Gilliam and the gunman know each other. No arrests have been made.

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the face outside her apartment in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Tuesday morning.

"My daughter is strong," Tracy Brown told NBC10. "She's strong. And she's going to come out of this."

Brown's daughter, Tiffany Gilliam, 31, was outside her home on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue at 5:24 a.m. Her boyfriend had just arrived to take her to her job at the post office.

Shortly after, a gunman walked up to Gilliam and opened fire. Gilliam, a mother of two, deflected the bullet with her cellphone, according to Brown, but the bullet still struck her in the face.

Surveillance video from a day care below Gilliam’s apartment shows a flash as the gunman fires at her from close range. The gunman then runs away while Gilliam bangs on her boyfriend's car.

"It was shocking to see the video and see it unfold," Tamika Benson, the director of the day care, told NBC10. "It was inhumane."

Gilliam’s boyfriend drove her to the hospital. She is currently in a drug-induced coma and in critical condition. Her family told NBC10 she will need reconstructive surgery.

They remain by her side in the hospital.

"She's a good girl," Gilliam's cousin told NBC10. "She works, comes home, takes care of her kids and mine too."

No arrests have been made. Police said the gunman and Gilliam know each other though they did not reveal the suspect's identity.

"He's a coward," Brown said. "And I don't care what I have to do to help find him. I'm going to help police find him and get justice for my daughter."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.