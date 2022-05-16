Gunman Shoots Teen Boy 7 Times Near West Philly School

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times near a school in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was sitting on a curb at the Parkside Shopping Center on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street at 2:49 p.m. when a gunman inside a black SUV opened fire.

The teen was shot four times in the stomach, twice in the chest and once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police say the teen was targeted though they're unsure of the gunman's motive.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The teen is a student at the nearby KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy on 5070 Parkside Avenue.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.