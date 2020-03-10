An off-duty Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night.

The Deputy Sheriff was on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The Deputy Sheriff was shot at least once in the back and taken to Presbyterian Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his or her condition or what led to the shooting.

Police are currently searching for several suspects who may have entered Southwest Philadelphia.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

