Yeadon

Gunman Shoots Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff in Yeadon

A Deputy Sheriff is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night

By David Chang

An off-duty Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night.

The Deputy Sheriff was on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The Deputy Sheriff was shot at least once in the back and taken to Presbyterian Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his or her condition or what led to the shooting.

Police are currently searching for several suspects who may have entered Southwest Philadelphia.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Chester 25 mins ago

Gunman Kills 2 Teen Boys, Injures 2 Others in Chester

North Philadelphia 14 hours ago

Police Apprehend Man Underground After Deadly Street Shooting

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

YeadonDelaware Countyshootingdeputy sheriff
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us