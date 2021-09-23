Gunman Shoots and Kills Lyft Driver During Another Night of Violence in Philly

An investigation is underway after a Lyft driver was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood during another night of violence in the city.

The 29-year-old driver was on the 2100 block of Venango Street Thursday night when a gunman opened fire. The driver was shot at least once and was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred nearly a month after a Lyft driver and an Uber driver were injured in two separate shootings in one night in Philadelphia.

The Venango Street shooting was one of three homicides to occur in the city Thursday night.

A second deadly shooting occurred along the 2800 block of North Orkney Street in North Philadelphia at 7:44 p.m. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest while a 52-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and once in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m. while the 52-year-old is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

A third shooting occurred in the city's Frankford section. A man was shot in the head on the 1300 block of Wakeling Street. He later died from his injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf urged community-based violence prevention groups to apply for millions of dollars in grants in another part of the neighborhood.

As of Wednesday night, there had been 393 homicides in Philadelphia, up 17 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.