Lyft and Uber Drivers Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

Both a Lyft driver and an Uber driver were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old Lyft driver was driving a 20-year-old passenger on the 100 block of North 63rd Street at 5:20 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The Lyft driver was shot in the right thigh while the passenger was shot twice in the foot. Both men were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are both in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred along the 1700 block of North Taney Street at 6:46 p.m. A 44-year-old Uber driver was driving when a gunman opened fire. The driver was shot twice on the left side of his head and once on the right side. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting and police have not yet released information on any suspects.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 350 homicides in Philadelphia, up 19% from the same time last year which was one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced last week that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.