Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 2 Teens Near Memorial for Slain Temple Police Officer

The young victims were on Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life while a 13-year-old girl is recovering following a double shooting near the memorial site for a slain Temple University police officer.

The young victims were on Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia when a gunman opened fire. 

The teen boy was shot four times in the leg while the teen girl was shot once in the right forearm. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The teen boy is in critical condition while the girl is stable. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

The shooting occurred only two blocks away from a memorial for Christopher Fitzgerald, a Temple University police officer who was gunned down over the weekend.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

