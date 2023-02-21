Gunman Shoots 2 Teens Near Memorial for Slain Temple Police Officer

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life while a 13-year-old girl is recovering following a double shooting near the memorial site for a slain Temple University police officer.

The young victims were on Uber Street and Montgomery Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia when a gunman opened fire.

The teen boy was shot four times in the leg while the teen girl was shot once in the right forearm. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The teen boy is in critical condition while the girl is stable.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The shooting occurred only two blocks away from a memorial for Christopher Fitzgerald, a Temple University police officer who was gunned down over the weekend.