Gunman Shoots 2 Teen Boys in Philadelphia

A teen boy is fighting for his life while a second teen is recovering following a double shooting in Philadelphia on Monday.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, were on 33rd and Oxford streets at 5:25 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 14-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in extremely critical condition. The 15-year-old boy was shot once in the right foot. He was also taken to Presbyterian in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects.

The shooting follows a violent 4th of July weekend in Philadelphia in which two young men were killed and a teenage girl was hurt after up to 100 shots were fired into a crowd of people celebrating outside a West Philadelphia storefront Sunday night.

The violence continued overnight. An 18-year-old was found shot to death on the sidewalk by someone walking along the 2100 block of West Sedgely Avenue in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old man was also gunned down just before 2 a.m. Monday along the 5900 block of Hazel Street in West Philadelphia.

As of Sunday night, at least 281 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 37% from the same time last year, which ended up being one of the most deadly in the city’s history.

In May, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.