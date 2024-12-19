Gunman sentenced in murder of Philly high school student Nicolas Elizalde

One of the five suspects in the deadly shooting of Philadelphia high school student Nicolas Elizalde has learned his fate.

Zyheid Jones, 19, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

Elizalde family Nicolas Elizalde (right) stands next to his mother, Meredith.

On Sept. 27, 2022, 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, was with a group of high school football players following a scrimmage at Roxborough High School when several gunmen jumped out of a parked SUV and opened fire.

Elizalde – who police say was an innocent bystander – was struck and killed in the shooting. Four other teens were injured.

Police arrested Zyheid Jones, 17-year-old Troy Fletcher, Dayron Burney-Thorn, Saleem Miller and Yaaseen Bivins in connection to the shooting.

In September 2024, Jones was found guilty of third-degree murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and related gun offenses. He was also found guilty of shooting and killing 19-year-old Tahmir Jones a day before Elizalde’s murder.

Fletcher also pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and other related offenses on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2025.

Burney-Thorn, Miller and Bivins are scheduled to face trial in October 2025.

“We can only hope that the family and friends of Nicolas and Tahmir will find some solace with this outcome,” Krasner said. “And while convictions won't bring back Nicolas and Tahmir nor heal the physical and psychological scars endured by Nicolas' classmates who were injured in this heinous act, my office will vigorously pursue justice against the remaining defendants and hold them accountable, and we will continue to support the co-victims of this senseless tragedy."