Suspect in murder of Roxborough High student Nicolas Elizalde pleads guilty

One of the suspects accused of being involved in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde pleaded guilty Wednesday morning, according to KYW Newsradio.

Zyheid Jones, now 19-years-old, admitted to being one of the gunmen who shot and killed Elizalde in September 2022.

Police believe that Elizalde was killed when several gunmen jumped out of a parked SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage hosted by Roxborough High School, where Elizalde played football on the junior varsity team.

Police said at least six people – five gunmen and a getaway driver – were involved in the Sept. 27, 2022, shooting.

Police believe Elizalde was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when the gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind the school. Four other teens were injured in the shooting.

Besides the Roxborough shooting, Jones and another of the accused, were also charged in the murder of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones, who was shot and killed just one day before.

Jones also admitted to being one of the shooters who killed Tamir, according to KYW.

In January 2024, Jones, Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Troy Fletcher, 15; Saleem Miller, 16; and Dayron Burney-Thorn, 17, were all charged as adults with murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

Jones is the first to plead guilty — prosecutors say other defendants are considering the same, KYW reported.