Gunman Kills Teen Boy, Injures 2 Men in Philadelphia

A gunman killed a teen boy and injured two men in a triple shooting in Philadelphia, Thursday night.

The 16-year-old boy, 35-year-old man and 42-year-old man were all on the 2000 block of Brill Street at 6:02 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach. The 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and the 42-year-old was shot once in the chest.

The teen was taken to a firehouse before being transported by medics to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.

The 35-year-old man is stable while the 42-year-old is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

As of Wednesday night, there have been 20 homicides in Philadelphia, down 38 percent from the same time last year which ultimately had the second highest amount of homicides on record.

Earlier this month, the city implemented new gun violence prevention measures in which more police officers were deployed to high crime neighborhoods in Philadelphia.