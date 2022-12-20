What to Know As Philadelphia marked its 500th murder of the year, city leaders announced an initiative that will place more police officers in neighborhoods hit hardest by violent crime.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced that starting Monday, January 9, the Philadelphia Police Department will redeploy at least 100 additional officers in neighborhoods currently experiencing the highest rates of gun crime in the city.

The new initiative coincides with the realignment of the Philadelphia Police Department’s “Operation Pinpoint,” which identifies violent “hotspots” across the city.

As of Monday night, there have been 500 homicides in Philadelphia, down seven percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the highest on record.

“That’s 500 of our lives, neighbors, colleagues and family members,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a Public Safety Initiative meeting Tuesday. “As we enter this holiday season I can’t help but think of all the incredible potential that has been extinguished by this loss of life.”

City leaders say the new measures will boost police presence and target high-risk offenders and potential victims in the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th District in Kensington and North Philadelphia and the 39th District in Germantown. Officials say those four districts have accounted for 43 percent of gun violence in Philadelphia so far this year and residents can expect to see increased police presence in those areas.

“One of the most effective ways to tackle gun violence is to follow the data about where it occurs and who are the individuals most likely to be perpetrators and victims,” Kenney said. “Today’s announcement targets the four districts where gun violence is taking the highest toll in Philadelphia and represents a bold new step to bring help to those who need it the most. People in these communities and all across Philadelphia deserve to feel safe.”

Officials said the department’s Research and Analysis Unit re-examined its current Pinpoint Areas to make sure the most challenged police districts and hotspots are receiving proper staffing and resources.

The city also launched several programs and initiatives aimed at both short and long term violence prevention and intervention. The initiatives include collaborations with community members in areas hit hardest by gun violence, and financial support for organizations that are fighting gun violence through grant programs such as Community Expansion Grant program (CEG) and the Targeted Community Investment Grant program (TCIG).

“We must reimagine public safety in partnership with law enforcement, providing solutions inclusive of community and prioritizing the voices of those most impacted. We recognize that law enforcement is just one part of gun violence prevention in Philadelphia and that community led responses are another critical part of the puzzle,” Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, said. “By staying in regular contact with community members and providing financial and technical support to community-based organizations through City grant programs, like TCIG and CEG, we are expanding the capacity of our neighborhoods to support the safety and health of their communities and we look forward to building upon our work to create safer communities in the new year.”