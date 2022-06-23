Gunman Kills Man, Injures 3 Others in Philadelphia

A gunman killed a man and injured three others in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The four men were on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street when a gunman opened fire.

All four men were shot. Police said one of the men died from his injuries, another is in critical condition and another is stable. They have not yet revealed the condition of the fourth victim.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.