Police said that a 3-year-old child that was shot in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon has died.

On Monday morning, the law enforcement officials said that the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office notified police that at about 2:31 a.m. on Monday, 3-year-old Kayden Barnes passed away after being shot.

Léelo en español aquí.

According to police, the young girl was shot in the right eye during an incident at a home along the 500 block of East Chelten Ave. in Philly's East Germantown neighborhood at about 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Barnes was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she had been listed in extremely critical condition, shortly after the weekend shooting.

According to police, a weapon was recovered in this incident and a man was taken into custody for questioning after the shooting.

However, he has since been released and, police said, no charges are expected at this time.