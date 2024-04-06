Police are investigating after a child was shot in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were called to a hospital after a 3-year-old girl had arrived with a gunshot wound to her right eye, police said.

The girl was then airlifted to an area children's hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition, officials said.

Police were told that the shooting happened on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue of East Germantown, according to officials.

The scene and the private vehicle that took the girl to the hospital are both a part of the investigation, police explained.

A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.