3-year-old girl shot in her right eye in East Germantown on Saturday, police said

The girl was airlifted to an area children's hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition, officials said

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police car parked outside of East Germantown home
Police are investigating after a child was shot in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were called to a hospital after a 3-year-old girl had arrived with a gunshot wound to her right eye, police said.

The girl was then airlifted to an area children's hospital where she is listed in extremely critical condition, officials said.

Police were told that the shooting happened on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue of East Germantown, according to officials.

The scene and the private vehicle that took the girl to the hospital are both a part of the investigation, police explained.

A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

