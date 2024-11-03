Girl, 7, shot, killed inside Philly home, police say

Editor's Note: Philadelphia police initially said the child was 5-years-old. They later revealed the child was 7-years-old.

A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia home on Sunday, police said.

Police responded to the 3800 block of I Street for a report of a shooting inside a home around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl who had been shot in the face.

The girl was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

Police recovered a weapon. They have not yet released the victim’s identity or information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

As of Saturday night, there were 214 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, down 48 percent from the same time last year and the lowest year to date amount since 2014, according to police data.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

