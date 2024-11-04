Man charged after girl, 7, dies in accidental shooting inside Philly home

A man now faces charges after a 7-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting inside a Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to a home on the 3800 block of I Street around 2:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a girl -- later identified as 7-year-old Mia Andujar -- who had been shot in the face. Andujar was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. that afternoon.

Investigators said it appears that there were two adults on the first floor of the home and three small children – including the victim – on the second floor of the home at the time of the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 the shooting appears to have been accidental and that Andujar either picked up the gun and accidentally shot herself or a 2-year-old child inside the home accidentally shot her.

Pace said on Sunday that both the owner of the gun and the homeowner were taken into custody. On Monday, police announced 24-year-old Alan Nguyen was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

Police have not yet revealed if Nguyen owned the gun or is the owner of the home. They also have not yet revealed his relationship with Andujar, if any, or if the second person who was taken into custody will be charged.

As the investigation continues, Pace has a message for gun owners.

“Responsible gun ownership dictates that firearms should be secure and out of the reach of any small children,” he said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.