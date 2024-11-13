Giant set to open new 40,000-square-foot store in South Philadelphia this winter

The Giant Company is set to open a new supermarket in South Philadelphia this December.

The new 40,000-square-foot store, located at 1001-29 South Broad St., at the corner of Washington Ave., will open it's doors on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m.

This comes after the company announced plans to close the Giant Heirloom Market located at 801 Market St. at the end of the year.

Inside the new store, officials said shoppers can expect to see Giant’s signature fresh departments, including a large, market-feel produce department with dedicated space for organics, meat and seafood, a service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses, dairy, bakery, full-service floral, and a large beer and wine area featuring an assortment of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of an underground parking garage. In addition, the store will feature a convenient drop-off loop for customers who arrive via taxi or rideshare service.

The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and add more than 100 full- and part-time jobs to the local community, according to officials.

“Since opening our first Philadelphia store in 2011, we have continued to offer convenience for city residents’ grocery needs, combined with the freshness, value and quality they have come to expect from GIANT,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company. “Our new South Broad store builds on these offerings with a modern, bright décor, increased product variety, and a friendly team providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.”

Johnathan Heron, a 15-year grocery veteran, has been appointed store manager for the new South Philadelphia location.

“Our team is excited to become a part of the vibrant South Broad community and serve the grocery needs of our neighbors,” said Heron. “Just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia’s newest GIANT has everything customers need to celebrate – we know they’re going to love shopping with us.”

On opening day, team members and community leaders will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers will receive a reusable shopping bag filled with product samples and other grand opening savings.