Check your bank and credit card statements if you recently checked out at two suburban Philadelphia Royal Farms locations, police warn.

Skimming devices were found at registers at Royal Farms stores in Collegeville, Montgomery County, and Marple Township, Delaware County, in the past several days, police departments in both towns said.

'Illegal electronic skimmer' found at Marple Township Royal Farms

"On Saturday, November 9, Marple Police were notified of an illegal electronic skimmer found on a cash register at Royal Farms, 2130 West Chester Pike," Marple Township police said in a Nov. 12, 2024, post. "Through investigation, it appears the skimmer may have been placed on the register at least a week before its discovery."

Police urged anyone who made a purchase at the Marple RoFo between Nov. 1 to Nov. 9 to check their bank and credit card statements for anything suspicious.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Det. Joe McGettigan at (484) 427-8173 or by email at mcgettigan@marplepolice.com.

Self-checkout skimmer at Collegeville Royal Farms

Collegeville police said they learned of a skimming device placed at a self-checkout at the 207 East Main Street RoFo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

Collegeville police shared a photo of the skimmer on Facebook.

"This is one of several that have been found at the Royal Farms chain," Collegeville police said. "Please check your bank statements and make sure that you do not have any unauthorized purchases/debits if you used the self-checkout at Royal Farms recently."

Police said it was unclear when the device was affixed to the card scanner.

They offered advice on how to check for skimming devices:

"Always check card readers and ATM's for loose parts or if something does not look to be an original part," police wrote.

The FBI echoes that sentiment and shares an entire guide to what to look for to prevent becoming a skimming victim.

It was unclear if the skimming devices were connected.

NBC10 reached out to Royal Farms fore comment, but had yet to hear back.