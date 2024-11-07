Amazon Fresh opens first Montgomery County location in Willow Grove

A new Amazon Fresh supermarket is now open to the public in Willow Grove, the first location in Montgomery County and the fifth store in Pennsylvania.

Located at 102 Park Ave., the 31,000 sq. ft. store features the company’s latest brick-and-mortar design, which was unveiled last year in Chicago and Southern California.

Customers can expect to find a wide selection of national brands, high-quality produce and protein, as well as Amazon’s private-label brands like Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Saver, and 365 by Whole Foods Market.

Amazon officials said that all customers who shop at this new store can find savings on quality grocery items both in-store and online every day. Prime members can save even more on grocery items from Amazon Fresh, from top national brands to Amazon’s private-label products.

A grand opening celebration will be held all day Thursday, Nov. 7, featuring giveaways and fun activities for kids, such as face painting, games, and more.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest Amazon Fresh grocery store right here in the heart of Willow Grove. This opening invites customers in Greater Philadelphia to experience grocery shopping with Amazon Fresh, both in-store and online," said Lionel Triplett, Regional Manager, Amazon Fresh. "We’re excited for customers to see our wide selection of national brands, high-quality produce, and curated array of their favorite local items and fresh-prepared meals. Our team is proud to continue expanding in Pennsylvania and build new relationships with our customers and important local organizations in the area like Philabundance.”

You can find an Amazon Fresh in Broomall, Warrington, Bensalem and Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Store hours for the Willow Grove location will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.