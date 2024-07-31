‘Futbol' returns to the Linc likely bringing thousands to South Philly

If you're headed to South Philadelphia on Wednesday, be prepared for a potential traffic slowdown as an early Phillies game could let out as throngs of soccer fans begin to arrive for a match that's being called the "Rivals in Red."

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the New York Yankees for the last game of a series -- that the Phightin Phils have already lost after an extra inning loss on Tuesday night -- at 12:30 p.m., at Citizens Bank Park.

Fans of America's pastime are expected to be leaving that game at about 3:30 p.m., which may overlap as fans of the beautiful game could head to Lincoln Financial Field a bit early.

The friendly match between Liverpool and Arsenal is set to kick off there at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, NBC10's Karen Hua caught up with some fans who plan to be in attendance during the upcoming match.

"It's a one in a lifetime chance," said Archie Lloyd, a fan who has flown all the way from England to see his team, Liverpool, take on Arsenal.

Lloyd took the trip with his father, Darren, who said that he was excited at the opportunity to share his love of soccer with his son, just as he did with his own father.

"Liverpool fans go all the games," said Darren. "And to go with me lad now in the three generations is fantastic. I know I appreciate what I've got."

In an interview with NBC10's Brenna Weick, Matt Kontos, managing director for TEG Sport, the group that helped organize the soccer match, said that those headed to South Philadelphia should expect a healthy crowd.

"Tonight's going to be a celebration of sport in Philadelphia," he said as he stood inside Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday morning. "We are going to see this place jam packed."

Officials have said that for those headed to either game on Wednesday should plan to use public transportation to avoid being caught in the slowdown.

But, for those who plan to drive, fans can park in Citizens Bank Park lots P through X, but they will not be able to park in lots J, K or K at Lincoln Financial Field.

Also, Phillies fans -- or anyone planning to head to the baseball game -- can use Wells Fargo Center lots A through F, as well.

For the soccer game on Wednesday evening, Lincoln Financial Field lots J, L and K will be available.