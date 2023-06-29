Frankford high school students to return to in-person learning in September

What to Know On September 5, 2023, Frankford High School students in grades 10 through 12 will attend classes at the school’s Annex, also known as the “New Wing,” while rising ninth graders will attend Roberto Clemente Middle School, the district announced Thursday.

The decision comes after Frankford High School was closed in April due to damaged asbestos in the building.

The new in-person learning arrangements will be temporary, officials said. A town hall meeting on the decision will be held on July 19.

Months after being closed due to asbestos in the building, students at a Philadelphia high school are set to return to in-person learning at two locations in a temporary arrangement.

On September 5, 2023, Frankford High School students in grades 10 through 12 will attend classes at the school’s Annex, also known as the “New Wing,” while rising ninth graders will attend Roberto Clemente Middle School, the district announced Thursday.

The decision was made following discussions between the district, school leaders, parents and the community on available spaces for in-person learning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The part of the Frankford High School’s building known as the “Old Wing” remains sealed after damaged asbestos was discovered in that location in early April. The school district will work through the summer to reconfigure Frankford’s “New Wing” and the ground floor gymnasium so that it will be ready for students and staff in September.

Officials said abatement of damaged asbestos has been completed in those areas and air testing was conducted in those locations as well.

“Other environmental issues, such as lead paint will continue to be addressed with updates regarding progress forthcoming,” a district spokesperson wrote.

Officials also said more than 300 Frankford rising freshman will be the sole occupants of the third floor of Roberto Clemente Middle School on 122 West Erie Avenue in Philadelphia. The students and staff will share common areas such as the cafeteria and auditorium with 250 Clemente students and 320 Linc High School students.

The school district will also provide a shuttle bus for students to and from the Frankford and Clemente campuses with staggered arrival and dismissal times.

The new in-person learning arrangements will be temporary, officials said. A town hall meeting on the decision will be held on July 19.

Several Philadelphia school district schools closed during the school year after asbestos was detected in order buildings. Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring fibrous minerals that are resistant to heat and corrosion that were used in insulation, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The school district has an asbestos FAQ posted on its website that they hope helps answer some questions.