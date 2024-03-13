northeast philly

Fourth suspect named in Northeast Philly bus stop shooting

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia named 17-year-old Asir Boone as the fourth individual sought in the shooting of 8 teens at a bus stop in Northeast Philly's Burholme neighborhood on March 6

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after eight teens were shot at a bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia on March 6.
NBC10

Nearly a week after a mass shooting left eight students injured at a SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philly, law enforcement officials have announced the identity of the the fourth person sought in the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force that they were seeking Asir Boone, 17, for his suspected involvement in the mass shooting that happened March 6 at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in the Burholme section of Philadelphia.

Officials said that on Tuesday, March 12, a warrant for attempted murder and related charges was issued by the Philadelphia Police Department for Boone’s alleged role in the shooting of eight high school students at a Septa bus stop. 

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Boone’s arrest. 

Asir Boone, 17, is sought by police in the March 6 shooting of eight teenagers at a bus stop in Northeast Philly. (U.S. Marshals Office)

The reward will be processed immediately upon arrest and not upon conviction, officials said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, Boone stands five-foot, six-inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and officials said that he is known to frequent the Olney section of Philadelphia and his last known address was in the 500 block of west Manheim street in Germantown. 

“A deadline has come and gone for Asir Boone to turn himself in. We are now asking for the public’s assistance to further our investigation while also warning that anyone supporting Boone’s flight will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.  

Wednesday's announcement comes shortly after a third suspect -- 19-year-old Jermahd Carter -- was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Carter was into custody at a home on the 12000 block of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Two others have also been arrested in this case, Ahnile Buggs and Jamaal Tucker.

They have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms charges, reckless endangerment and related charges, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. They are being held on more than $2 million bail.

Tucker, 18, turned himself in on Friday after police obtained a search warrant, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore at a news conference on Monday.

US Marshals arrested Buggs, 18, early Saturday after another search warrant was issued. When Marshals arrested Buggs they found a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol with an extended magazine that was fully loaded and had laser sights on it—a Glock switch—that made it fully automatic. It matched casings found at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or at www.usmarshals.gov.

This article tagged under:

northeast philly
