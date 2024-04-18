Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore.

Black smoke can be seen billowing out of a structure on the Atlantic City Boardwalk's Central Pier.

Crews are on the scene on South Tennessee Avenue working to extinguish the three-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.