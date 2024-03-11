Students returned to Northeast High School days after eight of their classmates were injured in a shooting at a nearby SEPTA bus stop after school.

Law enforcement officials have told NBC10 that, on Monday, they expect to discuss new details in the ongoing investigation into the March 6 shooting.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. that day, as students from Northeast High School were gathered at a bus stop at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the city's Burholme neighborhood, officials said.

Editor's Note (March 11, 2024): Police officials are expected to provide an update on this investigation at some point Monday. However, they have not yet provided a specific time. This story will be updated when new information is provided and the announcement will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

At that time, a blue Hyundai Sonata that, police said was reported stolen -- and has since been recovered -- pulled up across the street and three armed people jumped out and opened fire on the crowd at the bus stop.

In the incident, eight teens -- all Northeast High students -- where inured, including one 16-year-old who was shot nine times. That boy was the only victim in the incident that was listed in critical condition, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, six other teen boys and a teen girl were shot as well, and they were all listed in stable condition after the incident.

As police are expected to provide new information on the investigation into this incident, seniors and juniors returned to classrooms at Northeast High on Monday morning.

In a statement posted to the school's website, the Northeast High's principal, Omar Crowder, said the return of students would be staggered -- older students to return Monday and 10th graders and 9th graders head back Tuesday -- to allow "more small group and individualized support."

"The School District of Philadelphia’s Emergency Crisis Response Team of the Office of Prevention and Intervention, including crisis counselors, will be on-site to support our students with grief counseling and whatever emotional assistance they need," read Crowder's letter.

Students that aren't returning to the school building will be expected to attend classes virtually.

Also, Crowder said that, this week, students at the school could expect to see an increased police presence in the vicinity of the institution and on and around bus routes near the facility.

"Please know that the District is working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department every day to keep a close eye on what’s going on in our communities and provide extra resources when needed to support the safety of our schools, staff and students," the letter read.

Police have not yet announced any arrests in this incident.

When an NBC10 reporter asked Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner about the ongoing investigation over this past weekend, he simply said no comment.