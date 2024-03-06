A former Broomall volunteer firefighter -- who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following the stabbing of a woman on Feb. 25 -- is now facing a number of new offenses related to an alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

According to police, Christopher Hall, 40, of Broomall, is facing several charges, including indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor. He is already in police custody for his alleged role in the stabbing of a woman inside her home last month.

On March 1, law enforcement officials brought these new charges against Hall that, police said, stem from an incident that occurred on Feb 17.

Radnor Police Lieutenant Christopher Four told NBC10's Deanna Durante that the incident happened when Hall and his wife took a group of teenage girls to a movie theater in King of Prussia to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

"You think you know somebody, then you don't," Four said.

According to the officer, that evening, as the group watched a movie, the girl told police that Hall repeatedly indecently touched her -- even as his wife, daughter and other girls were nearby.

"She's very young, so, she wouldn't know how to react to when an adult, who she thinks is looking after her -- that she trusts, who her parents trust -- would be behaving in such a malicious way. It's horrendous," said Four. "Only monsters do that."

Four said that police believe the assaults continued as the group shopped at the mall after the movie, and didn't end until the girl called her mom to pick her up after the group returned to Hall's home -- even though the victim had planned to stay over for a sleepover.

According to Four, the victim later told her mother about the incident.

Then, on the evening of Feb. 25, police allege, Hall broke into the victim's home in Radnor Township and attacked the girl's mother.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen victim was woken up by footsteps and screams from her mother that evening.

When she went into her mother's room, she saw Hall on top of her mom, investigators said, and the teen grabbed an object and began to hit Hall with it while screaming, "get off my mother."

Hall then fled the scene, police said.

Both the teen girl and her mother were hurt in the attack, with the mother being hospitalized and having to undergo surgery for her stabbing wounds.

Hall was apprehended later that evening after he crashed his car along Sproul Road.

Now Hall -- who was already facing charges of attempted murder and related offenses in the Feb. 25 attack -- has been charged with five counts of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16 and unlawful sexual contact with a minor along with other offenses.

And, Four said, officials are concerned that Hall may have victimized other girls.

"There is a great concern whether or not he has preyed upon other children," said Four.

Four said that anyone who has concerns that they might have been victimized by Hall or may know someone who may have been victimized by this individual to call 9-1-1 or contact the Radnor Police Department.