Police in Radnor Township have announced an arrest after a woman was stabbed and her young daughter was hurt in an attack at their Main Line home, early Sunday.

On Monday, officials announced that Charles C. Hall, 40, of Broomall, had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that happed at about 1:53 a.m. on Sunday,

At that time, officials said, officers were dispatched on a report of a stabbing at a home along the 200 block of Willow Avenue in the Wayne section of Radnor Township, to find a woman, who police did not identify further, suffering from stab wounds.

Her young daughter -- who police did not provide further identifying information on -- was also injured when she attempted to intervene in the alleged attack at the home, police said.

Officials said that investigation led officers to determine Hall was a suspect in the attack and, a short time later, Haverford Township Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash along Sproul Road involving Hall's vehicle.

He was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, officials said.

Also, the two victims in this incident were taken to a nearby hospital where the woman has been listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery while her daughter was treated and released.

Police officials did not detail what may have led to this incident nor how Hall may have known the victims, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

Hall was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and related offences.

His bail was set at $500,000 and, police said, he is currently in custody at Delaware County Prison.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Radnor Township Police Department at 610-688-5603.