First Responder Frustrated He Can't Get the PS5 He Ordered

Sony's PlayStation 5 released with great interest last week, well before Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

High in demand, the $400 or $500 console has been hard to get for some who wanted to place an order but saw supply run out.

Others, including a West Chester first responder, were able to place an order but haven't received it.

Malcolm Belfon tells NBC10 he was expecting a delivery on Nov. 13 that still hasn't come via FedEx, with no tracking update.

He thought "OK, maybe they're backed up a little bit because of the pandemic, everything like that. And then it never came the second day," he said.

Market experts have predicted the coronavirus pandemic will contribute to online shopping delays this year, as shoppers who would have crowded into stores on Black Friday head online instead.

But Belfon still hasn't heard what specifically happened with his PS5 package, whether it was lost, misplaced or stolen. He says the FedEx in Exton told him a few other people were also awaiting their PS5s through that facility.

He's since gone online and found other people who didn't receive their console.

A Sony rep told Belfon they couldn't look into the issue because the item hadn't officially been delivered.

FedEx says it has seen delays due to record volume but nothing to indicate widespread missing shipments.

“The safety and security of our customers' shipments is a top priority for FedEx and we take seriously any allegations of this nature," a FedEx spokesperson told NBC10. "While some shipments may be temporarily delayed in transit as a result of record package volume in the FedEx network, we do not have any evidence of widespread missing shipments.”