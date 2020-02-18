fire

Fire Rips Through Northeast Philadelphia Home

The blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday along Ryers Avenue in Burholme

By Dan Stamm

The damaged home
SkyForec10

Flames tore through a Northeast Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning.

The fire in the single-family home began around 5:30 a.m. along Ryers Avenue, near Cottman Avenue, in the city’s Burholme section.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the blaze. Neighbors, however, reported seeing at least one injured person being taken from the scene by medical personnel.

NBC10 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

