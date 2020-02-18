Fire Rips Through Northeast Philadelphia Home

Flames tore through a Northeast Philadelphia home early Tuesday morning.

The fire in the single-family home began around 5:30 a.m. along Ryers Avenue, near Cottman Avenue, in the city’s Burholme section.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the blaze. Neighbors, however, reported seeing at least one injured person being taken from the scene by medical personnel.

NBC10 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated.