New Jersey

Flames and smoke visible as firefighters fight large blaze in NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi and Kaleah Mcilwain

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire in the Pine Hill borough of southern New Jersey Tuesday night.

According to Camden County officials, the building on fire is the Pine Hill Mansions apartment complex, located at 220 W Branch Ave.

SkyForce10 is over the scene around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 where firefighters could be seen trying to put the blaze out in Pine Hill, Camden County.

Black smoke was visible as the red flames came from the roof of the building.

Crews are being pulled back and there are emergency evacuations.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt or on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

